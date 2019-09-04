Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Completes rehab from foot surgery

Cox (foot) wasn't listed on the Eagles' Week 1 injury report.

Cox spent the bulk of the offseason rehabbing from foot surgery, and despite sitting out this preseason, he was a regular participant at practice. With a full session in his back pocket to kick off the season, he's set to be his usual disruptive self from the interior of the Eagles' stacked defensive front.

