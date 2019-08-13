Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Could be back for start of season

Cox (foot) is not expected to play in the preseason but a return for the start of the regular season is still possible, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Cox doesn't appear to be concerned about his physical form for the regular season, saying he will need just a week of practice to be ready for the opener. The defensive tackle said he has remained on schedule with his rehab so far.

More News
Our Latest Stories