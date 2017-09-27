Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Day-to-day with calf injury
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Cox (calf) is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal reports.
Cox exited Sunday's win over the Giants with the injury and was unable to return. Pederson said Cox would be held out of the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, but the Eagles aren't prepared to rule out of the defensive lineman for the Week 4 tilt just yet. His status should be clarified in the coming days.
More News
-
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Leaves game with unknown ailment•
-
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Notches second sack of season•
-
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Returns to practice•
-
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Out with back spasms•
-
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Given veteran's day off•
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...