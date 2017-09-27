Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Day-to-day with calf injury

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Cox (calf) is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal reports.

Cox exited Sunday's win over the Giants with the injury and was unable to return. Pederson said Cox would be held out of the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, but the Eagles aren't prepared to rule out of the defensive lineman for the Week 4 tilt just yet. His status should be clarified in the coming days.