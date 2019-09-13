Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Expected to play Sunday
Coach Doug Pederson expects Cox (toe) to be ready to play Sunday in Atlanta, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
The 28-year-old was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, but it apparently won't impact his availability for Week 2. Pederson indicated the toe injury is related to Cox's offseason foot surgery, though it's not a serious concern. The veteran defensive tackle could still end up on the final injury report, which will be released later Friday.
