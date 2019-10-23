Play

Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Full-go Wednesday

Cox (undisclosed) was absent from Wednesday's injury report, suggesting he's fully healthy.

Cox reportedly needed X-ray's on his hand following Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, but appears to have escaped any serious injury. Expect the veteran to assume his normal role in the middle of the defensive line for Sunday's game against Buffalo.

