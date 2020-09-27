site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Gearing up Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2020
Cox (abdomen) is active for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
Cox will avoid missing his first game since the 2017 season. He'll line up as the
Eagles' starting defensive tackle Sunday. Through two games, the lifelong Eagle has posted six tackles (five solo) but hasn't gotten to the QB yet. More News
