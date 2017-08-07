Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Given veteran's day off

Cox was given the day off from Monday's practice, Zach Berman of philly.com reports.

Cox's day off is nothing more than rest. There's no need for worry about any injury or anything of that nature. Cox will likely resume practicing the next time the Eagles take the field.

