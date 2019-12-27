Play

Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Good to go Week 17

Cox (triceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Cox began the week as a limited practice participant, but he put in a full session Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 29-year-old should play his usual role as the anchor of the Eagles' defense up front.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends