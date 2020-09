Cox (abdomen) will try to practice Friday and will be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt against the Bengals, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Cox was called day-to-day earlier this week, but he's since missed back-to-back practices. The extent of his activity Friday could play a significant role determining whether the veteran defensive tackle will be able to suit up Week 3, but Cox also boasts enough experience that he could have a shot to take the field even without any practice reps.