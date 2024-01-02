Cox logged three total tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Cardinals.

Cox along with the rest of the Eagles' defensive line really struggled to stop the Cardinals' rushing attack Sunday, as they racked up 221 yards on the ground, which is the most Philadelphia has allowed all season. The veteran defensive lineman has appeared in 15 games this year, recording 33 total tackles, including three tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. Cox and Philadelphia's defense will look to rebound against the Giants in Week 18.