Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Leaves game with unknown ailment
Cox (undisclosed) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants, Eliot Shorr-Parks of The Star-Ledger reports.
The Eagles are now playing without four defensive starters, so a quick return would be ideal. Without the nature of this injury being available to us, it's tough to project the severity or a timeline for his return.
