Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Limited in practice Wednesday

Cox (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It remains to be seen whether Cox's injury a new issue or related to his offseason foot surgery. In any case, the veteran's availability will be key for Philadelphia's interior defensive line with Malik Jackson (foot) done for the year.

