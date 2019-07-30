Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Limited Monday

Cox (foot) was a limited participant in Monday's practice, Daniel Gallen of PennLive reports.

Cox underwent surgery on his right foot in early March after reportedly sustaining the injury in the Eagles' divisional-round playoff loss to the Saints. It's unclear how much longer the injury will keep the 28-year-old from practicing fully. Cox is coming off a monster 2018 in which he racked up 46 total tackles and a career-high 10.5 sacks over 16 games.

