Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Logs sack Sunday

Cox recorded a sack in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Cox had just one tackle to go along with his sack of Mitchell Trubisky, which he tallied early in the fourth quarter. The 26-year-old now has 5.5 sacks on the season. He saw 35 defensive snaps (64.0 percent) in the contest.

