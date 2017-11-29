Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Logs sack Sunday
Cox recorded a sack in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Cox had just one tackle to go along with his sack of Mitchell Trubisky, which he tallied early in the fourth quarter. The 26-year-old now has 5.5 sacks on the season. He saw 35 defensive snaps (64.0 percent) in the contest.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...