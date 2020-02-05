Play

Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Makes 40 tackles in 2019

Cox recorded 40 tackles (26 solo), 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups and three forced fumbles over 16 games in 2019.

Cox has logged between 40 and 46 tackles in three of the past four campaigns, but he turned in the second-lowest sack total of his eight-year career. While his sack numbers fell off in 2019, the 29-year-old had recorded at least 5.5 in each of the four seasons prior and has only missed two games in that entire span. He'll likely bounce back and again be a reliable low-end option in IDP leagues next season.

