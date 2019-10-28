Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Marks 1.5 sacks

Cox tallied six tackles (four solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Bills.

After racking up a career-high 10.5 sacks last season, Cox failed to record a sack over the first six games of the season. He appears to be hitting his stride now, as Cox has 2.5 sacks over the last two contests. However, Cox's IDP value is still light with 2.9 tackles per game.