Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Needs X-Ray after loss

Cox needed to go in for an X-Ray after Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Gunn believes the X-Ray is on Cox's hand. Expect an update on the severity of the injury to come sometime before Philadelphia's Week 8 clash with the Bills.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories