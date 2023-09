Cox wasn't listed on the Eagles' injury report Wednesday.

Cox didn't play in the preseason while dealing with knee soreness. He signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Eagles in March to remain with the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2012 draft. Entering his 12th season, Cox will once again anchor Philadelphia's defensive front alongside Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat and 2023 first-round pick Jalen Carter.