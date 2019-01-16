Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Not playing in Pro Bowl

Cox will not play in the Pro Bowl due to a foot injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cox injured his foot in Sunday's NFC divisional-round loss to the Saints. It is unclear how serious the injury actually is, as he would likely only play in the exhibition contest if he was at full health. The defensive end posted a career-high 12 sacks this season. He will be replaced in the game by DeForest Buckner.