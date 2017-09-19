Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Notches second sack of season
Cox recorded two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
Cox's only tackle of Week 1 was also a sack, so the 26-year-old has been able to locate the quarterback early on this season. He saw a healthy snap count Sunday, as the starting defensive tackle was on the field for 44 snaps (83 percent) in the loss. He will seek to keep his sack streak alive when the team welcomes the Giants to town Sunday.
More News
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...