Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Notches second sack of season

Cox recorded two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

Cox's only tackle of Week 1 was also a sack, so the 26-year-old has been able to locate the quarterback early on this season. He saw a healthy snap count Sunday, as the starting defensive tackle was on the field for 44 snaps (83 percent) in the loss. He will seek to keep his sack streak alive when the team welcomes the Giants to town Sunday.