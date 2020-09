Cox (abdomen) is officially listed as questionable on the final injury report heading into Sunday's game against the Bengals, Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal reports.

Cox's designation comes as no surprise considering he's expected to be a game-time decision. The 0-2 Eagles could certainly use the starting defensive tackle's presence against a Bengals team that will try to establish the run with Joe Mixon in order to take pressure off rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.