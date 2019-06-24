Eagles' Fletcher Cox: On track for training camp
Cox (foot) said Monday that his goal is "to be ready for training camp," Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Cox continues to rehab from offseason foot surgery and still appears on track for a July 24 training camp return after missing spring workouts. The veteran defensive tackle is coming off an impressive 2018 campaign in which he notched a career-high 10.5 sacks across 16 games.
