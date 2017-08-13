Play

Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Out with back spasms

Cox (back) isn't practicing Sunday, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Cox is dealing with back spasms, so he should be out too long. However, this injury could become a problem if it lingers throughout the preseason.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories