Play

Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Overcomes illness

Cox (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Cox couldn't practice Wednesday, but he's now resumed operating in full capacity. Barring any setbacks, the 28-year-old is set for his usual start against the Cowboys on Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories