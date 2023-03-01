Cox played all 17 regular-season games in 2022 and posted 43 tackles, seven sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 690 defensive snaps.

The 11-year veteran was a consistent part of the Eagles' elite pass rush and posted his most sacks since 2018, when he recorded a career-high 10.5. He sacked Daniel Jones in the Eagles' divisional-round win over the Giants, but he recorded just two total tackles in the team's other two playoff contests. Cox was playing on an expiring contract, but given he's never played for another team, a return to Philadelphia could be in the cards for his age-32 season.