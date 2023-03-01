Cox played all 17 regular-season games in 2022 and posted 43 tackles, seven sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 690 defensive snaps.

The 11-year defensive tackle was a consistent part of the Eagles' elite pass rush and posted his most sacks since 2018, when he recorded a career-high 10.5. He added another sack of the Giants' Daniel Jones in the Eagles' divisional-round win, but he recorded just two total tackles in the team's other two playoff contests. Cox was playing on an expiring contract in 2022, but given he's never played for another team, a return to Philadelphia could be in the cards as he heads into his age-32 season.