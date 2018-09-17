Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Posts another sack Week 2

Cox recorded five tackles (four solo), including a sack in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Cox now has 2.5 sacks on the season and is well on his way to improving upon the 6.0 sacks he's averaged over the past two years. His success through two weeks has been even more impressive considering the scheming teams have employed to slow him down. Looking ahead, Cox and the Eagles will look to notch a second win as they host the Colts in Week 3.

