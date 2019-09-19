Play

Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Practices in full

Cox (toe) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Cox was limited in practice Wednesday and now appears back to full health. Barring any setbacks, the defensive tackle is set to play his usual starting role Sunday versus the Lions.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • brown-raiders-2.jpg

    Week 3 Trade Values Chart

    Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...