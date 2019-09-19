Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Practices in full
Cox (toe) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Cox was limited in practice Wednesday and now appears back to full health. Barring any setbacks, the defensive tackle is set to play his usual starting role Sunday versus the Lions.
More News
-
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Does limited work Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Set to play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Completes rehab from foot surgery•
-
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Should be okay for Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...