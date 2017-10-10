Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Practices Tuesday
Cox (calf) will take part in the Eagles' practice Tuesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Because of the quick turnaround this week with the Eagles traveling to Carolina for the Thursday night game, it's expected that head coach Doug Pederson will run only light practices leading up to the contest. As a result, Cox's presence on the field, while encouraging, may not mean much with regards to his availability for Week 6. He should be viewed as questionable for the matchup with the Panthers until the Eagles give him an official designation following their final practice Wednesday. If Cox is forced out of a second straight game, Beau Allen (foot), Justin Hamilton and Derek Barnett would likely be in store for some extra snaps as part of the Eagles' defensive line rotation.
More News
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....