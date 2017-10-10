Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Practices Tuesday

Cox (calf) will take part in the Eagles' practice Tuesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Because of the quick turnaround this week with the Eagles traveling to Carolina for the Thursday night game, it's expected that head coach Doug Pederson will run only light practices leading up to the contest. As a result, Cox's presence on the field, while encouraging, may not mean much with regards to his availability for Week 6. He should be viewed as questionable for the matchup with the Panthers until the Eagles give him an official designation following their final practice Wednesday. If Cox is forced out of a second straight game, Beau Allen (foot), Justin Hamilton and Derek Barnett would likely be in store for some extra snaps as part of the Eagles' defensive line rotation.