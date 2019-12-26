Play

Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Puts in limited session

Cox (triceps) was limited in practice Thursday.

Cox has been limited in both practices of the week so far. His activity Friday bears monitoring, but the Mississippi State product will likely suit up against the Giants in Week 17. He's played in all 16 games this season.

