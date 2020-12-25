site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Questionable for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 25, 2020
1 min read
Cox (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game at Dallas.
The 30-year-old has battled the neck issue throughout December, though he has yet to miss any time due to the injury. Cox has sat out only two games over the past eight seasons, so he's likely to take the field Sunday barring a setback.
