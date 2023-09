Cox (ribs) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Vikings.

Cox underwent an MRI after taking a hit to the ribs during Sunday's win at New England, but the results were negative, meaning he should be able to return to action soon. Whether that means he can play in Week 2 is still up in the air though, and if he can't, 2021 third-rounder Milton Williams seems like a good candidate to see an increased workload.