Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Questionable Thursday vs. Panthers
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Cox (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Panthers, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Pederson officially labeled Cox as a game-time decision for Thursday, despite the defensive tackle participating in all three of the team's practices this week. Because of the short turnaround between games, the intensity of all of those practices were low, so they may not have provided the Eagles with a proper gauge of Cox's health. The team will check back on Cox's condition after pregame warmups Thursday before making a ruling on his status.
