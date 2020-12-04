Cox (neck) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game in Green Bay.
Cox was limited in Friday's practice, but appears as though the veteran defensive tackle simply had a cap on his reps for management purposes. He's set to draw his usual start against the Packers.
