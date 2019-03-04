Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Requires offseason surgery

The Eagles announced Monday that Cox underwent right foot surgery but is expected to be ready for training camp, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Cox reportedly suffered the injury in the Eagles' divisional-round playoff loss at the hands of the Saints. The 28-year-old is currently in a boot but has been following protocol set by doctors per McManus. The fact that the Mississippi State product should be ready for training camp is a positive sign, as he's coming off a dominant season with 46 tackles (33 solo) and 10 sacks.