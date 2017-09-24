Play

Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Ruled out for remainder of game

Cox (calf) won't return to Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Eagles' depth at defensive tackle is in question since Destiny Vaeao (wrist) is inactive Sunday. Cox adds a pass-rushing element that's hard to replace, but expect to see Beau Allen to slot in for him while he starts his recovery.

