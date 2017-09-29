Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Ruled out for Week 4

Cox (calf) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

The good news for Cox is that head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that it is not a multi-week injury, so expect the star tackle to return for Week 5. With Destiny Vaeao (wrist) also ruled out, look for Beau Allen to fill in as the starting defensive tackle against the Chargers on Sunday.