Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Ruled out Sunday

The Eagles have ruled Cox (calf) out for their game Sunday against the Cardinals, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Cox's absence for a second straight week will hamper an Eagles pass rush that was only able to hit Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers three times during Philadelphia's Week 4 win. It's expected that Beau Allen and Destiny Vaeao (wrist) will see their snap counts increase with Cox out of the mix, but neither offers much intrigue in IDP formats.