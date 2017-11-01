Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Sack in win
Cox recorded two tackles (one solo), one sack and one pass defensed in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Cox was all over the field Sunday, as his sack count is now up to 4.5 on the season. The veteran was in danger of being suspended for fracturing Joe Staley's orbital bone, but it looks like he won't be facing any further disciplinary action.
