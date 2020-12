Cox made five tackles (four solo) and a sack in Monday's 23-17 loss to the Seahawks.

After starting the year off a bit sluggish -- he posted just 1.5 sacks through seven games -- Cox has notched a sack in four straight outings. The matchups have certainly been favorable, and he'll draw a tougher matchup in Week 13 against the Packers, as Aaron Rodgers has been sacked on just 2.8 percent of dropbacks (third-fewest in the league).