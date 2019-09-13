Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Set to play Sunday
Cox (toe) will play Sunday versus the Falcons, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
Coach Doug Pederson already said he expected Cox to play, so Friday's injury report simply confirms it. The veteran defensive end posted two tackles in the season opener against the Redskins, and he'll look to capitalize on the pass rush Sunday versus Falcons QB Matt Ryan, who was dropped four times by the Vikings in Week 1.
