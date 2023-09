Cox had an MRI and should be fine after taking a hit to the ribs in Sunday's win over the Patriots, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Cox will have until Thursday to recover with the Eagles on a short week. Despite the expectation that he won't miss significant time, it's still not clear if he'll be able to take the field Thursday against the Vikings. If he is unable to play, Jalen Carter and Milton Williams will likely be called on to step up in his absence.