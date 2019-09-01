Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Should be okay for Week 1

Cox (foot) should be ready for Week 1 against Washington, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

General manager Howie Roseman confirmed that the Eagles' decision to keep just four defensive tackles on the 53-man roster involves an implicit vote of confidence in Cox playing Week 1. The 28-year-old was held out of training camp and all four preseason games while recovering from offseason foot surgery. The Eagles can afford to limit his snap counts early in the season, considering they have two other defensive tackles -- Malik Jackson and Timmy Jernigan -- with impressive track records as interior pass rushers.

