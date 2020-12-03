Cox (neck) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
This is a new injury for Cox, who managed to play 70 percent of the defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Seahawks. Cox is instrumental to the Eagles' defensive line, and any missed time would greatly impact the defense in the pass-rushing and run-stopping departments. He'll look to get on the field in some capacity by Friday with a Week 13 matchup against the Packers on tap.
