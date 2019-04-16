Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Still aiming for training camp
Cox is still rehabbing from offseason foot surgery with the goal to be ready for training camp, Daniel Gallen of PennLive.com reports.
Cox injured his foot during a Jan. 13 playoff loss to the Saints and had surgery at some point thereafter. Although he wasn't using a walking boot Tuesday at team headquarters, there doesn't seem to be any expectation of active participation in the Eagles' offseason program. The 28-year-old defensive tackle is entering the third season of a six-year, $102.6 million extension, coming off a 2018 campaign with career highs in sacks (10.5), quarterback hits (34) and tackles for loss (12).
