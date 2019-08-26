Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Still not practicing

Cox remains absent from practice due to a foot injury, leaving his Week 1 status up in the air, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Cox said Aug. 13 that he would just need a week of practice to be ready for the season opener, as he wasn't expected to play in any preseason action. With the Sep. 8 opener against Washington fast approaching, however, the 28-year-old's status remains unclear. If Cox isn't ready for Week 1, Hassan Ridgeway or Tim Jernigan would likely be candidates to see action instead.