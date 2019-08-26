Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Still not practicing
Cox remains absent from practice due to a foot injury, leaving his Week 1 status up in the air, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Cox said Aug. 13 that he would just need a week of practice to be ready for the season opener, as he wasn't expected to play in any preseason action. With the Sep. 8 opener against Washington fast approaching, however, the 28-year-old's status remains unclear. If Cox isn't ready for Week 1, Hassan Ridgeway or Tim Jernigan would likely be candidates to see action instead.
More News
-
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Could be back for start of season•
-
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Limited Monday•
-
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: On track for training camp•
-
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Still aiming for training camp•
-
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Requires offseason surgery•
-
Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Not playing in Pro Bowl•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brown busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Duke a breakout star?
In the wake of Lamar Miller's ACL injury, Ben Gretch examines the Texans' options, including...
-
Ebron is still a top-12 Fantasy TE
Andrew Luck is gone and the Colts offense is going to change, but Dave Richard argues that...
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Week 3 was wilder than we could have imagined. Heath Cummings tells you what you should be...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...