Cox (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against Washington after being listed as a non-participant for Friday's practice.

The six-time Pro Bowler had to exit Philadelphia's Week 16 loss with a stinger after fielding just seven defensive snaps. Cox was subsequently listed as a non-participant throughout the entire practice week before being deemed out for the Eagles' 2020 finale. He's proven to be incredibly durable with just four absences over nine pro campaigns, but there isn't much to gain in pushing the 30-year-old back into action. Philadelphia was eliminated from playoff contention with its loss to Dallas last Sunday.