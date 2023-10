Cox (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 5 road contest against the Rams, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Cox didn't practice at all this week due to back pain, though he's not expected to be sidelined for an extended period. The veteran received an epidural injection early in the week and will look to return to face the Jets in Week 6. Milton Williams will likely see more defensive snaps Sunday with Cox sidelined.