Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Won't practice Wednesday
Cox (calf) won't participate in the Eagles' first practice of the week Wednesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Cox ended up sitting out the Eagles' Week 4 matchup with the Chargers due to the injury, but coach Doug Pederson isn't ready to rule him out for Sunday's tilt with the Cardinals. Pederson clarified that the star defensive lineman is considered day-to-day, so if he's able to get on the field in some capacity Thursday or Friday, Cox will have a decent chance of suiting up in Week 5.
