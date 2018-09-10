Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Wreaks havoc in season opener

Cox recorded two tackles and one sack in Thursday's 18-12 victory over the Falcons.

The Eagles rarely allowed the Falcons a clean pocket to pass from and Cox was a huge reason why, consistently overcoming double-teams and overall being far more impactful than his meager stat line would suggest. With that said, Cox did have a second sack called back by a defensive penalty on one of his teammates. The three-time Pro Bowler will look to continue his dominance in a Week 2 matchup with the Buccaneers.